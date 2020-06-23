All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1

4902 Duval Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4902 Duval Rd, Austin, TX 78727
Angus Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint 2 Bedroom Condo Minutes from the Domain - This clean and nice brick condo with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths There is a nice living room with a fireplace and the kitchen is open to the dining room. There is a fenced backyard with plenty of room. Within a 5-minute drive to the Domain and easy access to Mopac and 183.

**Application fee of $50/per applicant plus a $50 Administrative fee and are due at the time the application is submitted.

**Security Deposit is due at the time of the application.

**Please note that a maximum of 2 pets are permitted in the home. There is a pet deposit of $300/pet and a one time $200/nonrefundable fee due at the time of application.

**Renter's liability insurance in the amount of $100,000 is required at the time of move in.

**Lease Terms 12 to 24 Months

**Smoking is not permitted in any of the units.

All fees must be submitted to:

Keller Williams Realty
? Lisa Kosub
12515-8 Research Blvd, ste. 100
Austin, TX 78759.

For questions or concerns contact us at 512-345-6067 or
visit us at www.meritpropertiesaustin.com

(RLNE4566856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1 have any available units?
4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1 currently offering any rent specials?
4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1 is pet friendly.
Does 4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1 offer parking?
No, 4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1 does not offer parking.
Does 4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1 have a pool?
No, 4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1 does not have a pool.
Does 4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1 have accessible units?
No, 4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4902 Duval Rd. Unit A-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
