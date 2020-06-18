Amenities

4808 Ramsey Ave Available 06/04/20 3/2 Home for Rent in Rosedale - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home for lease in the sought after Rosedale subdivision! Wood flooring through out the home! Open floor plan. Butcher-block counter tops, tile back-splash & breakfast bar in the kitchen! Breakfast area & formal dining room. Large windows to bring in lots of natural light! Spacious bedrooms & office. Sitting area in the master suite. Covered patio in the front yard & private backyard with deck & storage shed. Community amenities include a pool, playground, walking/jogging trails as well as tennis courts!



No Cats Allowed



