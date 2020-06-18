All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:28 AM

4808 Ramsey Ave

4808 Ramsey Avenue · (512) 431-4823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4808 Ramsey Avenue, Austin, TX 78756
Allandale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4808 Ramsey Ave · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1667 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
4808 Ramsey Ave Available 06/04/20 3/2 Home for Rent in Rosedale - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home for lease in the sought after Rosedale subdivision! Wood flooring through out the home! Open floor plan. Butcher-block counter tops, tile back-splash & breakfast bar in the kitchen! Breakfast area & formal dining room. Large windows to bring in lots of natural light! Spacious bedrooms & office. Sitting area in the master suite. Covered patio in the front yard & private backyard with deck & storage shed. Community amenities include a pool, playground, walking/jogging trails as well as tennis courts!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3796543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4808 Ramsey Ave have any available units?
4808 Ramsey Ave has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4808 Ramsey Ave have?
Some of 4808 Ramsey Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4808 Ramsey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4808 Ramsey Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4808 Ramsey Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4808 Ramsey Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4808 Ramsey Ave offer parking?
No, 4808 Ramsey Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4808 Ramsey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4808 Ramsey Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4808 Ramsey Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4808 Ramsey Ave has a pool.
Does 4808 Ramsey Ave have accessible units?
No, 4808 Ramsey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4808 Ramsey Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4808 Ramsey Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
