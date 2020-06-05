Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly green community

Modern South Austin Condo For Rent, 4801 S Congress - The Bel-Air Condos are located on hip South Congress. This condo is perfect for modernists looking for a unique style condo with concrete floors, private balcony, green building features, high ceilings, exposed duct work with killer industrial finishes, and the best feature of the unit is the private rooftop. Leave your car behind because you are minutes from downtown, shopping, dining, entertainment, and schools.



This unit sports granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back-splashes, and no carpet. This cozy, modern style interior has all the luxury in a nice compact size. This Austin condo unit comes with the washer and dryer, refrigerator and beautiful cherrywood cabinetry in kitchen.



The gated community has greenery areas throughout the complex with park benches and table to enjoy a nice lunch or picnic getaway.



(RLNE4827122)