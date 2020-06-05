All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4801 S Congress

4801 South Congress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4801 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78745
East Congress

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
green community
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
Modern South Austin Condo For Rent, 4801 S Congress - The Bel-Air Condos are located on hip South Congress. This condo is perfect for modernists looking for a unique style condo with concrete floors, private balcony, green building features, high ceilings, exposed duct work with killer industrial finishes, and the best feature of the unit is the private rooftop. Leave your car behind because you are minutes from downtown, shopping, dining, entertainment, and schools.

This unit sports granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back-splashes, and no carpet. This cozy, modern style interior has all the luxury in a nice compact size. This Austin condo unit comes with the washer and dryer, refrigerator and beautiful cherrywood cabinetry in kitchen.

The gated community has greenery areas throughout the complex with park benches and table to enjoy a nice lunch or picnic getaway.

(RLNE4827122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 S Congress have any available units?
4801 S Congress doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 S Congress have?
Some of 4801 S Congress's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 S Congress currently offering any rent specials?
4801 S Congress is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 S Congress pet-friendly?
Yes, 4801 S Congress is pet friendly.
Does 4801 S Congress offer parking?
No, 4801 S Congress does not offer parking.
Does 4801 S Congress have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4801 S Congress offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 S Congress have a pool?
No, 4801 S Congress does not have a pool.
Does 4801 S Congress have accessible units?
No, 4801 S Congress does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 S Congress have units with dishwashers?
No, 4801 S Congress does not have units with dishwashers.

