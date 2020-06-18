48 Rainey St

Amenities
Wouldn't it be nice to be King or Queen? But without that whole "actually having to rule over a nation of politically agitated citizens" thing. You know, just the fun parts, like being all boojee and stuff, having a sweet throne, a relaxing pool to hang out by, and maybe even an occasional parade in your honor? Well, this living here is sorta like that.
Apartment Amenities
Well-designed one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes
Innovative designs inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright
Spectacular views of the Austin skyline and Lady Bird Lake.
Natural silver finished appliances
42" custom cabinets
Wood-style flooring in living room and kitchen areas
Generous bedrooms with plush carpeting that accommodate king-size beds and ceiling fans with decorative lighting
Impressive walk-in closets
Luxury bathrooms with granite countertops and soaking tubs
Latest in fiberoptics technologies
Select residences include: floor to ceiling windows, side-by-side refrigerators with water and ice dispenser, spacious verandas and mecco shades
In Home Washer and Dryer
Community Amenities
24- hour fitness center featuring strength and cardio equipment with towel service
Cyber lounge with complimentary Starbucks coffee station
Outdoor grilling station with television lounge
9 Story Gated vehicle parking garage
Bicycle storage
Private Garages
Pet-friendly living
Private, climate controlled storage facilites
24-Hour Package Pickup Service
24-Hour Valet Dry Cleaning Pick Up Service
Windsor Communities Mobile App
Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Online Payments Available
Wi-Fi Hotspots in Amenity Areas
24-Hour ATM
Onsite 24-hour Emergency Maintenance
Recycling Program
Onsite Management