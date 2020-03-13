All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4604 Raintree Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4604 Raintree Boulevard
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:40 PM

4604 Raintree Boulevard

4604 Raintree Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Manchaca
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4604 Raintree Boulevard, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available to move in June 13th *Just a few minutes from downtown/shopping/restaurants, but feels like you're far away w/trees all around & back yard oasis.Big back patio! Shed in back yard for storage/workshop/etc. Inside has all been remodeled; all new carpet & fans in bedrooms, new kitchen with new appliances,counters, lighting etc, new bathroom w/stylish tile, vanity, tile floor etc.Sq foot does not reflect the recent add on of the mud room off the back of the house.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Raintree Boulevard have any available units?
4604 Raintree Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 Raintree Boulevard have?
Some of 4604 Raintree Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 Raintree Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Raintree Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Raintree Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4604 Raintree Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4604 Raintree Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4604 Raintree Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4604 Raintree Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 Raintree Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Raintree Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4604 Raintree Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4604 Raintree Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4604 Raintree Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Raintree Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4604 Raintree Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe 360
6804 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78750
The Sidney
4605 Avenue A
Austin, TX 78751
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F
Austin, TX 78751
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W
Austin, TX 78751
Short Hills South
8001 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Bridge at Tech Ridge
12800 Center Lake Dr
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin