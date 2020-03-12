All apartments in Austin
4507 Rosedale

4507 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4507 Rosedale Avenue, Austin, TX 78756
Allandale

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
North Central Classic - Fully furnish home available from Aug 15 2019 to July 15 2020. Great house in great part of north central Austin. Home has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and office down plus additional bedroom up that is efficiency apartment like. Master has loft area that opens to balcony overlooking back yard. Need to see home to appreciate. Call agent with any questions. Appointment with owner until Aug 15. Can apply and pay application fees online at Austinresidentialmanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5037292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 Rosedale have any available units?
4507 Rosedale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 4507 Rosedale currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Rosedale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Rosedale pet-friendly?
No, 4507 Rosedale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4507 Rosedale offer parking?
No, 4507 Rosedale does not offer parking.
Does 4507 Rosedale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 Rosedale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Rosedale have a pool?
No, 4507 Rosedale does not have a pool.
Does 4507 Rosedale have accessible units?
No, 4507 Rosedale does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Rosedale have units with dishwashers?
No, 4507 Rosedale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4507 Rosedale have units with air conditioning?
No, 4507 Rosedale does not have units with air conditioning.
