4502 Avenue B

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BRING YOUR FAMILY TO THIS AMAZING HYDE PARK 3 BEDROOM / 2-1/2 BATH DUPLEX! GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING – OPEN KITCHEN, REFRIGERATOR, FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER, HARDWOOD DOWNSTAIRS! VINYL PLANK UPSTAIRS - NO CARPET. 1-CAR GARAGE with OPENER, BACKYARD WITH PRIVACY FENCE AND FANTASTIC TREES!! MINUTES TO UT, DOWNTOWN, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT, PARKS AND EATERIES! - MUST SEE PROPERTY - DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY! MAKE THAT APPOINTMENT TODAY!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.