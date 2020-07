Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

This is a sublease at $2,800.00 per month until 5/31/2020. After that the owner is willing to add another 10-12 month term at $2,900.00 per month. This is an attractive 4/3/2 home on a quiet circular street that backs to a greenbelt. 3 Bedrooms upstairs including the master along with a gameroom. 1 Bedroom located on ground level. Access to Travis Country Amenities.