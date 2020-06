Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeously updated, impeccably maintained home, featuring 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, as well as a home office. Relaxing living space and high end finishes in the kitchen. The garage includes a second story / finished out "game room". This home is located in the highly sought after Rosedale neighborhood which includes Ramsey park and is in the Bryker Woods elementary district. This beauty will not last long.