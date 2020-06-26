All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

4337 Nitschke Street

4337 Nitschke Street · No Longer Available
Location

4337 Nitschke Street, Austin, TX 78723
Mueller

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
gym
media room
ROOM for rent near downtown Austin - Property Id: 45907

SEEKING ROOMMATE-The rent is 750 per month all utilities included : WiFi, energy, water, parking space and trash. I am requesting a deposit of $250.00 (refundable).The room is fully furnished with an adjacent bathroom. This is a live in situation so I would be your only roommate.

My home is located in Mueller a newly built and up and coming area. There is a Alamo movie theater in walking distance along with restaurants and parks. Downtown is about 6-10 mins via car. There is a Gold's Gym about 10 mins away as well as a Orange Theory gym within walking distance.

I am a very laid back person. I enjoy relaxing at with my new born son. I mostly keep to myself but very friendly. I generally stay in my room with my past roommates.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/45907p
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4337 Nitschke Street have any available units?
4337 Nitschke Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4337 Nitschke Street have?
Some of 4337 Nitschke Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4337 Nitschke Street currently offering any rent specials?
4337 Nitschke Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4337 Nitschke Street pet-friendly?
No, 4337 Nitschke Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4337 Nitschke Street offer parking?
Yes, 4337 Nitschke Street offers parking.
Does 4337 Nitschke Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4337 Nitschke Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4337 Nitschke Street have a pool?
No, 4337 Nitschke Street does not have a pool.
Does 4337 Nitschke Street have accessible units?
No, 4337 Nitschke Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4337 Nitschke Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4337 Nitschke Street has units with dishwashers.
