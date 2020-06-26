4337 Nitschke Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included parking gym media room

ROOM for rent near downtown Austin - Property Id: 45907



SEEKING ROOMMATE-The rent is 750 per month all utilities included : WiFi, energy, water, parking space and trash. I am requesting a deposit of $250.00 (refundable).The room is fully furnished with an adjacent bathroom. This is a live in situation so I would be your only roommate.



My home is located in Mueller a newly built and up and coming area. There is a Alamo movie theater in walking distance along with restaurants and parks. Downtown is about 6-10 mins via car. There is a Gold's Gym about 10 mins away as well as a Orange Theory gym within walking distance.



I am a very laid back person. I enjoy relaxing at with my new born son. I mostly keep to myself but very friendly. I generally stay in my room with my past roommates.

No Pets Allowed



