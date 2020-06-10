Amenities

4306 Avenue A Unit 109 Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: Hyde Park 2 bed/1 bath Condo, New Paint and Updated Bathroom! - Updated 2 bed/1 bath condo located in Hyde Park and just minutes from UT and Downtown. Only 1 block from the 1 bus line which drops off at UT and Downtown. 2 RSVD parking spaces. Equal size bedrooms each with two closets, smaller kitchen but opens to the living area, and central AC/Heat. Unit has been freshly painted and bathroom have received a new vanity and new bath tile. There is a common laundry room downstairs.



Available August



Contact Michael for viewing

512-789-6543

Michael Said, REALTOR

Realty Austin



(RLNE3879671)