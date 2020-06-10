All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4306 Avenue A Unit 109.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4306 Avenue A Unit 109
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

4306 Avenue A Unit 109

4306 Avenue A · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4306 Avenue A, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
4306 Avenue A Unit 109 Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: Hyde Park 2 bed/1 bath Condo, New Paint and Updated Bathroom! - Updated 2 bed/1 bath condo located in Hyde Park and just minutes from UT and Downtown. Only 1 block from the 1 bus line which drops off at UT and Downtown. 2 RSVD parking spaces. Equal size bedrooms each with two closets, smaller kitchen but opens to the living area, and central AC/Heat. Unit has been freshly painted and bathroom have received a new vanity and new bath tile. There is a common laundry room downstairs.

Available August

Contact Michael for viewing
512-789-6543
Michael Said, REALTOR
Realty Austin

(RLNE3879671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4306 Avenue A Unit 109 have any available units?
4306 Avenue A Unit 109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4306 Avenue A Unit 109 have?
Some of 4306 Avenue A Unit 109's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4306 Avenue A Unit 109 currently offering any rent specials?
4306 Avenue A Unit 109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4306 Avenue A Unit 109 pet-friendly?
No, 4306 Avenue A Unit 109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 4306 Avenue A Unit 109 offer parking?
Yes, 4306 Avenue A Unit 109 offers parking.
Does 4306 Avenue A Unit 109 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4306 Avenue A Unit 109 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4306 Avenue A Unit 109 have a pool?
No, 4306 Avenue A Unit 109 does not have a pool.
Does 4306 Avenue A Unit 109 have accessible units?
No, 4306 Avenue A Unit 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 4306 Avenue A Unit 109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4306 Avenue A Unit 109 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timbercreek Apartments
614 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street
Austin, TX 78702
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave
Austin, TX 78752
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Hillside Creek
1730 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Gables Park Tower
111 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin