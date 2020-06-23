All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 426 W. Riverside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
426 W. Riverside Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

426 W. Riverside Dr

426 West Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Bouldin Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

426 West Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/050a2f10a4 ---- Austin, TX Apartments Does your home nurture your spirit and inspire you to live the lifestyle you desire? Does it keep you connected to nature and diverse cultural experiences? If your home doesn&rsquo;t help you live the life of your dreams, then it&rsquo;s time to discover a better way of living at 422 At The Lake. These South Congress apartments near downtown Austin, Texas, are available in studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans. And because we understand that it&rsquo;s just not home if your pets aren&rsquo;t there, these pet-friendly apartments are happy to welcome your cats and dogs with no weight limits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 W. Riverside Dr have any available units?
426 W. Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 W. Riverside Dr have?
Some of 426 W. Riverside Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 W. Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
426 W. Riverside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 W. Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 W. Riverside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 426 W. Riverside Dr offer parking?
No, 426 W. Riverside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 426 W. Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 W. Riverside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 W. Riverside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 426 W. Riverside Dr has a pool.
Does 426 W. Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 426 W. Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 426 W. Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 W. Riverside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Timbercreek Apartments
614 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Lantern Apartments
12403 Mellow Meadow Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Cedar 31
3008 Cedar Street
Austin, TX 78705
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Volume 6
2704 French Pl
Austin, TX 78722

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin