4214 Wilshire Parkway
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

4214 Wilshire Parkway

4214 Wilshire Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4214 Wilshire Parkway, Austin, TX 78722
Upper Boggy Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4214 Wilshire Parkway Available 08/10/19 Gorgeous Home near Mueller! - Gorgeously remodeled home that is nestled in the a spectacular area of Austin! Walking distance to Mueller that offers food, shopping and so much more! Even close enough to walk to HEB! Great parks, pools and other outdoor activities near by too. New CoreTech vinyl plank flooring installed thru out property with exception of two bedrooms and bathrooms. Too many amazing features to list - come visit today to see this amazing property!

(RLNE4185987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 Wilshire Parkway have any available units?
4214 Wilshire Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 4214 Wilshire Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
4214 Wilshire Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 Wilshire Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 4214 Wilshire Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 4214 Wilshire Parkway offer parking?
No, 4214 Wilshire Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 4214 Wilshire Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 Wilshire Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 Wilshire Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 4214 Wilshire Parkway has a pool.
Does 4214 Wilshire Parkway have accessible units?
No, 4214 Wilshire Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 Wilshire Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4214 Wilshire Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4214 Wilshire Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 4214 Wilshire Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
