4211 Bamford Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Classic Northwest Hills Home - This 4 bedroom home is located in the heart of NW Hills. Quiet street with a large lot with nice trees & feeds to wonderful AISD schools. Home features an open kitchen, formal dining room or office, oversize swing in side garage, screen porch & more! With the master bedroom downstairs & the secondary bedrooms upstairs, this home has a generous flow. Updated granite counter tops & tile back-splash, great storage with a utility room are just a few of the things you will love about this traditional home!



(RLNE5101541)