Last updated October 15 2019

4211 Bamford Dr

4211 Bamford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4211 Bamford Drive, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Classic Northwest Hills Home - This 4 bedroom home is located in the heart of NW Hills. Quiet street with a large lot with nice trees & feeds to wonderful AISD schools. Home features an open kitchen, formal dining room or office, oversize swing in side garage, screen porch & more! With the master bedroom downstairs & the secondary bedrooms upstairs, this home has a generous flow. Updated granite counter tops & tile back-splash, great storage with a utility room are just a few of the things you will love about this traditional home!

(RLNE5101541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 Bamford Dr have any available units?
4211 Bamford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 Bamford Dr have?
Some of 4211 Bamford Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 Bamford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4211 Bamford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 Bamford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4211 Bamford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4211 Bamford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4211 Bamford Dr offers parking.
Does 4211 Bamford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 Bamford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 Bamford Dr have a pool?
No, 4211 Bamford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4211 Bamford Dr have accessible units?
No, 4211 Bamford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 Bamford Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4211 Bamford Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
