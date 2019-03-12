All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4204 Dauphine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4204 Dauphine Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

4204 Dauphine Drive

4204 Dauphine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Milwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4204 Dauphine Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Millwood - Nice 3-2 single story home in Milwood. Extensive wood laminate flooring & tile throughout home. Updated kitchen with recent appliances & granite counter tops with under-mounted sink. Master bath with custom shower & double vanity. Large master bedroom with his/her closets. Upgraded fixtures. Refrigerator included.

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well.

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

(RLNE3921025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Dauphine Drive have any available units?
4204 Dauphine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 Dauphine Drive have?
Some of 4204 Dauphine Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Dauphine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Dauphine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Dauphine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4204 Dauphine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4204 Dauphine Drive offer parking?
No, 4204 Dauphine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4204 Dauphine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Dauphine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Dauphine Drive have a pool?
No, 4204 Dauphine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4204 Dauphine Drive have accessible units?
No, 4204 Dauphine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Dauphine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4204 Dauphine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mueller Gardens Apartments
5020 Manor Road
Austin, TX 78723
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St
Austin, TX 78717
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Commons at Goodnight Ranch
2022 Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78747
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Gallery
3622 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Indigo
10800 Lakeline Blvd
Austin, TX 78717
Camden Huntingdon
12349 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin