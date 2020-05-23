All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

4124 Valley View Rd

4124 Valley View Road · (301) 364-1692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4124 Valley View Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. Jul 3

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
THREE BEDROOMS AND 2.5 baths with an AMAZING YARD IN 78704!!
Cute condo with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom condo in Austin. Amenities: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, yard, and patio. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 3rd 2020. $2,700/month rent. $2,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or text Tad at 301-275-1258 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Valley View Rd have any available units?
4124 Valley View Rd has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 Valley View Rd have?
Some of 4124 Valley View Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Valley View Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Valley View Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Valley View Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 Valley View Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4124 Valley View Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4124 Valley View Rd does offer parking.
Does 4124 Valley View Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4124 Valley View Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Valley View Rd have a pool?
No, 4124 Valley View Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Valley View Rd have accessible units?
No, 4124 Valley View Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Valley View Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4124 Valley View Rd has units with dishwashers.
