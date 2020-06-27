All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 4123 Stonecroft Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4123 Stonecroft Dr
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:24 PM

4123 Stonecroft Dr

4123 Stonecroft Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4123 Stonecroft Drive, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in South Austin! Tile flooring in all main living areas! Wood flooring in bedrooms! Gorgeous living room, Kitchen includes; stone counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and tile back-splash! Large bedrooms! Incredible Master bed/bath! Beautiful backyard with shade trees and multi-layer deck/patio!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Woodstone Village
YEAR BUILT: 1983

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Updated!
- Beautiful tile floors!
- Stone Counter-tops, Stainless appliances!
- Gorgeous backyard with Deck!
- Covered front patio!
- Tons of Natural Light!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 Stonecroft Dr have any available units?
4123 Stonecroft Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4123 Stonecroft Dr have?
Some of 4123 Stonecroft Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4123 Stonecroft Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4123 Stonecroft Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 Stonecroft Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4123 Stonecroft Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4123 Stonecroft Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4123 Stonecroft Dr offers parking.
Does 4123 Stonecroft Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 Stonecroft Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 Stonecroft Dr have a pool?
No, 4123 Stonecroft Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4123 Stonecroft Dr have accessible units?
No, 4123 Stonecroft Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 Stonecroft Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4123 Stonecroft Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonelake at the Arboretum
9801 Stonelake Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
Cedar 31
3008 Cedar Street
Austin, TX 78705
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St
Austin, TX 78702
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane
Austin, TX 78749
University Quarters
2801 Hamphill Park
Austin, TX 78705
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin