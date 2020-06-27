4123 Stonecroft Dr

Amenities
Newly renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in South Austin! Tile flooring in all main living areas! Wood flooring in bedrooms! Gorgeous living room, Kitchen includes; stone counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and tile back-splash! Large bedrooms! Incredible Master bed/bath! Beautiful backyard with shade trees and multi-layer deck/patio!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Woodstone Village
YEAR BUILT: 1983
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Updated!
- Beautiful tile floors!
- Stone Counter-tops, Stainless appliances!
- Gorgeous backyard with Deck!
- Covered front patio!
- Tons of Natural Light!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **