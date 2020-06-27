4123 Stonecroft Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in South Austin! Tile flooring in all main living areas! Wood flooring in bedrooms! Gorgeous living room, Kitchen includes; stone counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and tile back-splash! Large bedrooms! Incredible Master bed/bath! Beautiful backyard with shade trees and multi-layer deck/patio!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: House

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Woodstone Village

YEAR BUILT: 1983



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Updated!

- Beautiful tile floors!

- Stone Counter-tops, Stainless appliances!

- Gorgeous backyard with Deck!

- Covered front patio!

- Tons of Natural Light!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **