Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

4112 Mattie Street

4112 Mattie Street · No Longer Available
Location

4112 Mattie Street, Austin, TX 78723
Mueller

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
4112 Mattie Street Available 08/01/20 Mattie St House - *August 2020 Pre lease* Great 2 bed 2.5 Bath townhome in the Mueller development. This two story house has full sized W/D in storage closet, multiple areas for living room or home office, 2 car garage, charming rock covered yard with lights, an updated kitchen appliances with island counter, tall ceilings with plenty of natural light. Located nearby Ella Wooten with community pool and basketball court, Muller Lake Park, a gold course, food trucks, HEB, Alamo draft house, bars, entertainment and more. Minutes from 35 and DT!

(RLNE3666610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 Mattie Street have any available units?
4112 Mattie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4112 Mattie Street have?
Some of 4112 Mattie Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 Mattie Street currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Mattie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Mattie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4112 Mattie Street is pet friendly.
Does 4112 Mattie Street offer parking?
Yes, 4112 Mattie Street offers parking.
Does 4112 Mattie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 Mattie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Mattie Street have a pool?
Yes, 4112 Mattie Street has a pool.
Does 4112 Mattie Street have accessible units?
No, 4112 Mattie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Mattie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4112 Mattie Street does not have units with dishwashers.

