4112 Mattie Street Available 08/01/20 Mattie St House - *August 2020 Pre lease* Great 2 bed 2.5 Bath townhome in the Mueller development. This two story house has full sized W/D in storage closet, multiple areas for living room or home office, 2 car garage, charming rock covered yard with lights, an updated kitchen appliances with island counter, tall ceilings with plenty of natural light. Located nearby Ella Wooten with community pool and basketball court, Muller Lake Park, a gold course, food trucks, HEB, Alamo draft house, bars, entertainment and more. Minutes from 35 and DT!



(RLNE3666610)