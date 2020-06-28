All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

4109 Alexandria Dr

4109 Alexandria Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Alexandria Dr, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Alexandria House - Property Id: 222497

This beautiful brand new 3/2/2 modern farmhouse is conveniently located in south Austin. Featuring An inviting open floorplan with a cozy double sided fireplace that faces the living room and patio. Near MoPac (main artery to downtown). A new build in an established neighborhood. HEB, Home Depot, Lowe's, Costco and great schools all within a few miles of this home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222497
Property Id 222497

(RLNE5537804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Alexandria Dr have any available units?
4109 Alexandria Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 Alexandria Dr have?
Some of 4109 Alexandria Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Alexandria Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Alexandria Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Alexandria Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4109 Alexandria Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4109 Alexandria Dr offer parking?
No, 4109 Alexandria Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4109 Alexandria Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Alexandria Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Alexandria Dr have a pool?
No, 4109 Alexandria Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Alexandria Dr have accessible units?
No, 4109 Alexandria Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Alexandria Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 Alexandria Dr has units with dishwashers.

