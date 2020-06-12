All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 404 Rio Grande.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
404 Rio Grande
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

404 Rio Grande

404 Rio Grande Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

404 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Live it up in the heart of downtown! Walk to all your favorite nightlife hot spots and restaurants or head to the nearby Hike and Bike Trail and enjoy being outside on one of Austin's many sunny days.

When you retire after the day is done, you'll have a luxurious residence to call home. Features and amenities include:

Business Center
Elevator
Fitness Center
Hardwood Floors
Outdoor Fireplace
Pets Allowed
Pool
Preferred Employer Programs
Spa
Vaulted Ceilings
Built-in Desks
Crown Molding
Walk-in Closets
W/D Connections
Intrusion Alarms

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Rio Grande have any available units?
404 Rio Grande doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Rio Grande have?
Some of 404 Rio Grande's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Rio Grande currently offering any rent specials?
404 Rio Grande is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Rio Grande pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Rio Grande is pet friendly.
Does 404 Rio Grande offer parking?
No, 404 Rio Grande does not offer parking.
Does 404 Rio Grande have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Rio Grande does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Rio Grande have a pool?
Yes, 404 Rio Grande has a pool.
Does 404 Rio Grande have accessible units?
No, 404 Rio Grande does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Rio Grande have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Rio Grande does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Harmon Square
4719 Harmon Avenue
Austin, TX 78751
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Penthouse
1801 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Bouldin Creek
1329 W Mary St
Austin, TX 78704
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Burl Apartments
2414 Ventura Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin