Gorgeous 3/3 located in Travis Heights, the heart of 78704. Walking distance to SoCo and South 1st. A short distance from downtown Austin, Barton Springs, and Zilker! This 3/3 plus office modern masterpiece includes an open floor plan, spacious master, and a great backyard for entertaining friends and family and growing vegetables. Solar panels and tankless water heater! Won't last long! No pets.