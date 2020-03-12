All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

40 North Interstate 35 #1A3

40 Us Route 290 · No Longer Available
Location

40 Us Route 290, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
piano room
pool table
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
piano room
pool
pool table
hot tub
sauna
Towers of Town Lake Condo 3/2 First Floor Unit - Play, relax, enjoy at this very spacious condo at the luxurious Towers of Town Lake adjacent to the 17-mile hike and bike trail on Town Lake, minutes from downtown, the Capitol, airport, shopping, fine dining, the arts and entertainment center of Austin. Amenities include; Indoor/Outdoor Heated Pool and Spa, Gameroom, Piano Room, Library, Laundry Service, Billiard Room, Lounge, Fitness Center, Dry and Wet Sauna, Handball/Racquet Court, Basketball and more. Two parking spaces. No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1949375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 North Interstate 35 #1A3 have any available units?
40 North Interstate 35 #1A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 North Interstate 35 #1A3 have?
Some of 40 North Interstate 35 #1A3's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 North Interstate 35 #1A3 currently offering any rent specials?
40 North Interstate 35 #1A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 North Interstate 35 #1A3 pet-friendly?
No, 40 North Interstate 35 #1A3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 40 North Interstate 35 #1A3 offer parking?
Yes, 40 North Interstate 35 #1A3 offers parking.
Does 40 North Interstate 35 #1A3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 North Interstate 35 #1A3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 North Interstate 35 #1A3 have a pool?
Yes, 40 North Interstate 35 #1A3 has a pool.
Does 40 North Interstate 35 #1A3 have accessible units?
No, 40 North Interstate 35 #1A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 40 North Interstate 35 #1A3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 North Interstate 35 #1A3 does not have units with dishwashers.
