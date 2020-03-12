40 North Interstate 35 #1A3

Amenities

Towers of Town Lake Condo 3/2 First Floor Unit - Play, relax, enjoy at this very spacious condo at the luxurious Towers of Town Lake adjacent to the 17-mile hike and bike trail on Town Lake, minutes from downtown, the Capitol, airport, shopping, fine dining, the arts and entertainment center of Austin. Amenities include; Indoor/Outdoor Heated Pool and Spa, Gameroom, Piano Room, Library, Laundry Service, Billiard Room, Lounge, Fitness Center, Dry and Wet Sauna, Handball/Racquet Court, Basketball and more. Two parking spaces. No Pets.



