40 N Interstate 35

Amenities
Safe secure, gated community with beautiful setting. An updated kitchen, new hardwood floors, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and Samsung washer and dryer. Over 5 acres of lush lawns, amenities such as a conference room, library, fitness center, racquetball court, heated indoor/outdoor pool and 24-hour concierge service. Light open space, big kitchen w/ designer cabinets, travertine tile. Updated bamboo flooring with fresh carpet in bedrooms and you must hear the sound of the pool waterfall!