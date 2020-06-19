All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:42 PM

40 N Interstate 35

40 I 35 · (512) 801-3792
Location

40 I 35, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3D3 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1533 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
Safe secure, gated community with beautiful setting. An updated kitchen, new hardwood floors, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and Samsung washer and dryer. Over 5 acres of lush lawns, amenities such as a conference room, library, fitness center, racquetball court, heated indoor/outdoor pool and 24-hour concierge service. Light open space, big kitchen w/ designer cabinets, travertine tile. Updated bamboo flooring with fresh carpet in bedrooms and you must hear the sound of the pool waterfall!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 N Interstate 35 have any available units?
40 N Interstate 35 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 N Interstate 35 have?
Some of 40 N Interstate 35's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 N Interstate 35 currently offering any rent specials?
40 N Interstate 35 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 N Interstate 35 pet-friendly?
No, 40 N Interstate 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 40 N Interstate 35 offer parking?
Yes, 40 N Interstate 35 does offer parking.
Does 40 N Interstate 35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 N Interstate 35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 N Interstate 35 have a pool?
Yes, 40 N Interstate 35 has a pool.
Does 40 N Interstate 35 have accessible units?
No, 40 N Interstate 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 40 N Interstate 35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 N Interstate 35 has units with dishwashers.
