Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:14 PM

3931 S Congress

3931 South Congress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3931 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/60fe7670e5 ---- Hang out. Have fun. Live in a luxurious, high end home and enjoy the cool vibe of our friendly community. Situated in the beating heart of Austin on South Congress Avenue, we\'re located in a hip, eclectic neighborhood where you can walk to unique restaurants, bars, shops, and entertainment. Our one and two bedroom homes are chic and modern, with upgraded features and fresh design. Embrace an elevated lifestyle with resort-inspired amenities, including a refreshing swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Feel the dynamic energy of the city. Connect with the culture. Come home to our one-of-a-kind Austin apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3931 S Congress have any available units?
3931 S Congress doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3931 S Congress have?
Some of 3931 S Congress's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3931 S Congress currently offering any rent specials?
3931 S Congress isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 S Congress pet-friendly?
No, 3931 S Congress is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3931 S Congress offer parking?
No, 3931 S Congress does not offer parking.
Does 3931 S Congress have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3931 S Congress does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 S Congress have a pool?
Yes, 3931 S Congress has a pool.
Does 3931 S Congress have accessible units?
No, 3931 S Congress does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 S Congress have units with dishwashers?
No, 3931 S Congress does not have units with dishwashers.
