Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3905 Edgerock Drive Available 07/13/19 Gorgeous 1 story in Northwest Hills! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Gorgeous 1 story in Northwest Hills, Convenient location, Updated throughout! 4 bedrooms, 2 bath on tree shaded lot w/beautiful landscaping. Study off entry w/French doors, teak wood floors through living area, hallways & study. LR w/fireplace & many windows for natural light. Kitchen includes stainless steel app., granite counter tops, & walk in wet bar. Window over sink looks out to covered patio, Master suite w/oversized walk in shower, double sinks & large walk in closet. Wood deck at front entry.



(RLNE4937976)