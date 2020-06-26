All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3905 Edgerock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3905 Edgerock Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

3905 Edgerock Drive

3905 Edgerock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3905 Edgerock Drive, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3905 Edgerock Drive Available 07/13/19 Gorgeous 1 story in Northwest Hills! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Gorgeous 1 story in Northwest Hills, Convenient location, Updated throughout! 4 bedrooms, 2 bath on tree shaded lot w/beautiful landscaping. Study off entry w/French doors, teak wood floors through living area, hallways & study. LR w/fireplace & many windows for natural light. Kitchen includes stainless steel app., granite counter tops, & walk in wet bar. Window over sink looks out to covered patio, Master suite w/oversized walk in shower, double sinks & large walk in closet. Wood deck at front entry.

(RLNE4937976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 Edgerock Drive have any available units?
3905 Edgerock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3905 Edgerock Drive have?
Some of 3905 Edgerock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 Edgerock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Edgerock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Edgerock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3905 Edgerock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3905 Edgerock Drive offer parking?
No, 3905 Edgerock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3905 Edgerock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Edgerock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Edgerock Drive have a pool?
No, 3905 Edgerock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Edgerock Drive have accessible units?
No, 3905 Edgerock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Edgerock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3905 Edgerock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar
Austin, TX 78704
Tree
3715 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
422 At The Lake
422 W Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Arboretum Oaks
9617 Great Hills Trl
Austin, TX 78759
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Cliffs
2001 S I H 35
Austin, TX 78741
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin