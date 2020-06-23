3903 Cresthill

Amenities

- Remodeled Executive Home located in quiet Neighborhood. Great location with easy access. The home features 4 bd. 1 Study, 1 Living , 1 Game & 3 full bath. Beautiful Brazilian cherry, hickory Wood & travertine ?oors throughout. Stunning remodeled Kitchen w. Cherry Wood Cabinets. Beautiful Quarts counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Master Suite on main Floor with 2 walk-in closets. Updated bathroom w. double vanity & large walk-in shower. 10 minutes from downtown Austin, the current tenant needs 30 days notice before he moves out.



pet up to 35 pounds

call agent regarding pets



$300 pet deposit

$300 non refundable pet deposit

$25 per month pet rent.

$100 Administration fee



