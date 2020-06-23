All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3903 Cresthill

3903 Cresthill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3903 Cresthill Drive, Austin, TX 78731
Northwest Hills - Far West

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Remodeled Executive Home located in quiet Neighborhood. Great location with easy access. The home features 4 bd. 1 Study, 1 Living , 1 Game & 3 full bath. Beautiful Brazilian cherry, hickory Wood & travertine ?oors throughout. Stunning remodeled Kitchen w. Cherry Wood Cabinets. Beautiful Quarts counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Master Suite on main Floor with 2 walk-in closets. Updated bathroom w. double vanity & large walk-in shower. 10 minutes from downtown Austin, the current tenant needs 30 days notice before he moves out.

pet up to 35 pounds
call agent regarding pets

$300 pet deposit
$300 non refundable pet deposit
$25 per month pet rent.
$100 Administration fee

(RLNE4625329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

