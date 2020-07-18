All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3903 Becker Avenue

3903 Becker Avenue · (512) 479-9922
Location

3903 Becker Avenue, Austin, TX 78751
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3903 Becker Avenue · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Hyde Park 2 bed/1 bath w/ Updates! Wood floors, fenced yard. Great central Austin neighborhood! - This luxurious remodel was recently completed in a prime, Central location, just minutes away from The University of Texas, Downtown, and Mueller neighborhood. The open floor plan features a new high-end kitchen, beautiful bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Large rooms with solid closets. Available 07/17/20 for a 12 or 24 month lease.

Please contact us for a private showing.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

(RLNE5902545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3903 Becker Avenue have any available units?
3903 Becker Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3903 Becker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3903 Becker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 Becker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3903 Becker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3903 Becker Avenue offer parking?
No, 3903 Becker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3903 Becker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3903 Becker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 Becker Avenue have a pool?
No, 3903 Becker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3903 Becker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3903 Becker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 Becker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3903 Becker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3903 Becker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3903 Becker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
