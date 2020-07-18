3903 Becker Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Hyde Park 2 bed/1 bath w/ Updates! Wood floors, fenced yard. Great central Austin neighborhood! - This luxurious remodel was recently completed in a prime, Central location, just minutes away from The University of Texas, Downtown, and Mueller neighborhood. The open floor plan features a new high-end kitchen, beautiful bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Large rooms with solid closets. Available 07/17/20 for a 12 or 24 month lease.



Please contact us for a private showing.



Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin

512-576-0288



(RLNE5902545)