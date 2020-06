Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Wonderful location near UT bus route, ideal for University Student. 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo with beautiful wood floors, fresh interior paint, includes a refrigerator and electric range. The unit is on 2nd level with windows facing the pool area. Community laundry area and 2 parking spaces. Call for more information or to schedule a private showing. No pets accepted. Ready for immediate move-in.