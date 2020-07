Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool

In addition to the unbeatable location, this amazing condo has a view of the beautiful pool and the Downtown Austin skyline! The unit features vaulted ceilings, wood, tile, and carpeted floors, a bonus office, plus stackable washer/dryer included. The unit is located close to it's designated covered parking spot and mailboxes. Check out the 3D tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7ZbV3CebV9e&brand=0

Contact us to schedule a showing.