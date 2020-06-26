3809 Skipton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright spacious living spaces, granite counters, fantastic backyard . Beautiful home in sought after subdivision, close to transportation systems:Mopac,Parmer,Toll Roads,schools,library.Rock fireplace,vaulted ceilings,ceiling fans,sitting area/office/exercise/baby room in master suite,very large tree- shaded BIG back yard. Lots of windows and light.Fridge,Washer&dryer negotiable Nice street away from main roads.Great location! 805.598.2746 to schedule tour.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.