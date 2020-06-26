3809 Skipton Drive

Amenities
Bright spacious living spaces, granite counters, fantastic backyard . Beautiful home in sought after subdivision, close to transportation systems:Mopac,Parmer,Toll Roads,schools,library.Rock fireplace,vaulted ceilings,ceiling fans,sitting area/office/exercise/baby room in master suite,very large tree- shaded BIG back yard. Lots of windows and light.Fridge,Washer&dryer negotiable Nice street away from main roads.Great location! 805.598.2746 to schedule tour.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.