3807 Stonecroft Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bath, hardwood floors in living, dining, and kitchen, carpet in bedrooms. Stainless steel range and dishwasher. This house is well maintained and ready for you to call it home! Great neighborhood, close to shopping, HEB and minutes from Mopac.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage/ Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Woodstone Village

YEAR BUILT: 1978



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Highly desirable neighborhood!

- Bathroom Skylight and great natural lighting!

- Large shaded and private back yard, perfect for entertaining

- Washer/Dryer hook-ups

- Utility shed in backyard!

- Two-car Garage



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on the property

- Pets are Negotiable with a nonrefundable pet fee.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **