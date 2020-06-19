All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:59 PM

3807 Stonecroft Drive

3807 Stonecroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3807 Stonecroft Drive, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bath, hardwood floors in living, dining, and kitchen, carpet in bedrooms. Stainless steel range and dishwasher. This house is well maintained and ready for you to call it home! Great neighborhood, close to shopping, HEB and minutes from Mopac.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Woodstone Village
YEAR BUILT: 1978

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Highly desirable neighborhood!
- Bathroom Skylight and great natural lighting!
- Large shaded and private back yard, perfect for entertaining
- Washer/Dryer hook-ups
- Utility shed in backyard!
- Two-car Garage

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on the property
- Pets are Negotiable with a nonrefundable pet fee.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 Stonecroft Drive have any available units?
3807 Stonecroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 Stonecroft Drive have?
Some of 3807 Stonecroft Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 Stonecroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3807 Stonecroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 Stonecroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3807 Stonecroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3807 Stonecroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3807 Stonecroft Drive offers parking.
Does 3807 Stonecroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 Stonecroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 Stonecroft Drive have a pool?
No, 3807 Stonecroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3807 Stonecroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 3807 Stonecroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 Stonecroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3807 Stonecroft Drive has units with dishwashers.

