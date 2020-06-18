3613 Windsor Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Classic Tarrytown home recently remodeled. Spacious circle driveway for off-street parking. Lease includes the Main House with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living, 1 dining, and 1503 square feet plus a separate Guest House with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, a kitchenette and living area with 632 square feet. Refrigerators, washers, and dryers for both the main house and the guest house plus a wall-mounted TV are included in the lease. Incredible location at the end of Windsor Road. Casis Elementary, O.Henry Middle School.



