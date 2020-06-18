All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3613 Windsor Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3613 Windsor Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3613 Windsor Rd

3613 Windsor Road · (512) 666-7092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Tarrytown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3613 Windsor Road, Austin, TX 78703
Tarrytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $4200 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Classic Tarrytown home recently remodeled. Spacious circle driveway for off-street parking. Lease includes the Main House with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living, 1 dining, and 1503 square feet plus a separate Guest House with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, a kitchenette and living area with 632 square feet. Refrigerators, washers, and dryers for both the main house and the guest house plus a wall-mounted TV are included in the lease. Incredible location at the end of Windsor Road. Casis Elementary, O.Henry Middle School.

(RLNE5690562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Windsor Rd have any available units?
3613 Windsor Rd has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Windsor Rd have?
Some of 3613 Windsor Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Windsor Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Windsor Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Windsor Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3613 Windsor Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3613 Windsor Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3613 Windsor Rd does offer parking.
Does 3613 Windsor Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3613 Windsor Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Windsor Rd have a pool?
No, 3613 Windsor Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3613 Windsor Rd have accessible units?
No, 3613 Windsor Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Windsor Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 Windsor Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3613 Windsor Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pointe 360
6804 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78750
Village at Collinwood
1001 Collinwood West Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Stassney Woods
1800 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
Hyde Park Place
4400 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
The Estate on Quarry Lake
4600 Seton Center Pkwy
Austin, TX 78759
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity