3608 Cookstown Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

tunningly updated home near the Domain, & Apple, with easy access to Mopac & 183! Beautiful upgrades include granite kitchen counters, stainless appliances, laminate floors, GORGEOUS bathrooms, updated light fixtures, including auto-on lights for the pantry, ceiling fans, walk in shower in master, updated vanities in bathrooms, and MUCH MORE! The kitchen opens into the family room, making it perfect for entertaining! Great curb appeal, fantastic upgrades, awesome location, put this on your MUST SEE LIST!