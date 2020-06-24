All apartments in Austin
3608 Cookstown Dr
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:43 AM

3608 Cookstown Dr

3608 Cookstown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3608 Cookstown Drive, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tunningly updated home near the Domain, & Apple, with easy access to Mopac & 183! Beautiful upgrades include granite kitchen counters, stainless appliances, laminate floors, GORGEOUS bathrooms, updated light fixtures, including auto-on lights for the pantry, ceiling fans, walk in shower in master, updated vanities in bathrooms, and MUCH MORE! The kitchen opens into the family room, making it perfect for entertaining! Great curb appeal, fantastic upgrades, awesome location, put this on your MUST SEE LIST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Cookstown Dr have any available units?
3608 Cookstown Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Cookstown Dr have?
Some of 3608 Cookstown Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Cookstown Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Cookstown Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Cookstown Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3608 Cookstown Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3608 Cookstown Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3608 Cookstown Dr offers parking.
Does 3608 Cookstown Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Cookstown Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Cookstown Dr have a pool?
No, 3608 Cookstown Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Cookstown Dr have accessible units?
No, 3608 Cookstown Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Cookstown Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 Cookstown Dr has units with dishwashers.
