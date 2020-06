Amenities

hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Send email w/the scan application to William@poncegroup.org & will send candidates a link to credit check.Require 2 month bank statement & pay stubs. Copy of DL & email copy of completed application package. Pleasedrop off the application fee IN FORM of a CASHIER'S CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY. New stainless steel appliances and wood laminate floors installed, New stainless steel appliances and wood laminate floors installed