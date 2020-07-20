3605 Steck Ave

Amenities
Community Amenities
Concierge Services
Gated Community - remote controls and gate cards
Club Room - $500 deposit, $175 fee
24x7 Fitness Center
Four Laundry Facilities On-Site
BBQ grills and Picnic Tables by pool
Business Center open daily 10am - 10pm - 2 computers, printer, internet
Carport
Courtesy Patrol Officer
Free DVD Rental
Game Room with Pool Table and Air Hockey table
Herb and Vegetable Gardens
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Management
Package Receiving
Public Transportation
Recycling
Speaking Staff
Sparkling Pool with free Wi-Fi
Theater with surround sound
Apartment Amenities
*Fireplace
*Washer/Dryer Hookup
Air Conditioning
Balcony/Patio (privately fenced on first floor)
Cable Ready
Carpeting
Ceiling Fans in every bedroom
Crown Molding
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Large Closets
Refrigerator with ice maker
Window Coverings
Pet Policy
Pet Friendly
Max 2 allowed Max weight 35lb each 1 time fee $150.00 Rent $15.00 Deposit $250.00
Comments: $250 deposit per pet (may or may not be refundable)
Restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Cats
allowed
Dogs
allowed