3605 Steck Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse concierge gym game room on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill internet access media room package receiving

Amenities



Community Amenities



Concierge Services



Gated Community - remote controls and gate cards



Club Room - $500 deposit, $175 fee



24x7 Fitness Center



Four Laundry Facilities On-Site



BBQ grills and Picnic Tables by pool



Business Center open daily 10am - 10pm - 2 computers, printer, internet



Carport



Courtesy Patrol Officer



Free DVD Rental



Game Room with Pool Table and Air Hockey table



Herb and Vegetable Gardens



On-Site Maintenance



On-Site Management



Package Receiving



Public Transportation



Recycling



Speaking Staff



Sparkling Pool with free Wi-Fi



Theater with surround sound



Apartment Amenities



*Fireplace



*Washer/Dryer Hookup



Air Conditioning



Balcony/Patio (privately fenced on first floor)



Cable Ready



Carpeting



Ceiling Fans in every bedroom



Crown Molding



Dishwasher



Garbage Disposal



Large Closets



Refrigerator with ice maker



Window Coverings



Pet Policy



Pet Friendly

Max 2 allowed Max weight 35lb each 1 time fee $150.00 Rent $15.00 Deposit $250.00



Comments: $250 deposit per pet (may or may not be refundable)



Restrictions: No aggressive breeds



Cats

allowed



Dogs

allowed