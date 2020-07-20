All apartments in Austin
3605 Steck Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3605 Steck Ave

3605 Steck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3605 Steck Avenue, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
package receiving
Amenities

Community Amenities

Concierge Services

Gated Community - remote controls and gate cards

Club Room - $500 deposit, $175 fee

24x7 Fitness Center

Four Laundry Facilities On-Site

BBQ grills and Picnic Tables by pool

Business Center open daily 10am - 10pm - 2 computers, printer, internet

Carport

Courtesy Patrol Officer

Free DVD Rental

Game Room with Pool Table and Air Hockey table

Herb and Vegetable Gardens

On-Site Maintenance

On-Site Management

Package Receiving

Public Transportation

Recycling

Speaking Staff

Sparkling Pool with free Wi-Fi

Theater with surround sound

Apartment Amenities

*Fireplace

*Washer/Dryer Hookup

Air Conditioning

Balcony/Patio (privately fenced on first floor)

Cable Ready

Carpeting

Ceiling Fans in every bedroom

Crown Molding

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Large Closets

Refrigerator with ice maker

Window Coverings

Pet Policy

Pet Friendly
Max 2 allowed Max weight 35lb each 1 time fee $150.00 Rent $15.00 Deposit $250.00

Comments: $250 deposit per pet (may or may not be refundable)

Restrictions: No aggressive breeds

Cats
allowed

Dogs
allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Steck Ave have any available units?
3605 Steck Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 Steck Ave have?
Some of 3605 Steck Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Steck Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Steck Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Steck Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 Steck Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3605 Steck Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Steck Ave offers parking.
Does 3605 Steck Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Steck Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Steck Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3605 Steck Ave has a pool.
Does 3605 Steck Ave have accessible units?
No, 3605 Steck Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Steck Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 Steck Ave has units with dishwashers.
