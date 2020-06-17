Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities

3603 Griffith Available 08/07/20 Upscale 5/3 Home - North Campus - Sophisticated UT Area Home located in Hyde Park. This home features 3 covered porches, Brazilian kenpas hardwood flooring throughout the 1st and 2nd floor. The living area opens to a large covered porch. The Kitchen features granite counters, custom cabinets, high end SS appliances, Gas Range, and Island. The master suite features a very large closet and walk in shower. All of the bedrooms are very large and offer plenty of closet space. This is one of the nicest 5 bedroom homes located in the North Campus area. The home is also very energy efficient and features spray foam insulation and a tankless gas water heater. **August Prelease Only**



