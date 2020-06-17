All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:50 AM

3603 Griffith

3603 Griffith Street · No Longer Available
Location

3603 Griffith Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
3603 Griffith Available 08/07/20 Upscale 5/3 Home - North Campus - Sophisticated UT Area Home located in Hyde Park. This home features 3 covered porches, Brazilian kenpas hardwood flooring throughout the 1st and 2nd floor. The living area opens to a large covered porch. The Kitchen features granite counters, custom cabinets, high end SS appliances, Gas Range, and Island. The master suite features a very large closet and walk in shower. All of the bedrooms are very large and offer plenty of closet space. This is one of the nicest 5 bedroom homes located in the North Campus area. The home is also very energy efficient and features spray foam insulation and a tankless gas water heater. **August Prelease Only**

(RLNE4376942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 Griffith have any available units?
3603 Griffith doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3603 Griffith have?
Some of 3603 Griffith's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3603 Griffith currently offering any rent specials?
3603 Griffith is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 Griffith pet-friendly?
No, 3603 Griffith is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3603 Griffith offer parking?
No, 3603 Griffith does not offer parking.
Does 3603 Griffith have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3603 Griffith does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 Griffith have a pool?
No, 3603 Griffith does not have a pool.
Does 3603 Griffith have accessible units?
No, 3603 Griffith does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 Griffith have units with dishwashers?
No, 3603 Griffith does not have units with dishwashers.
