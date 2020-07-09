3517 Firoj Dr

Amenities

Very well maintained, spacious home in the Pflugerville's Cantara neighborhood. Home features 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. One bedroom downstairs that would be perfect for a home office! An open floor plan on the first level makes it a great space for entertaining. The living room boasts a beautiful, large stone fireplace. Property is conveniently located between I-35 & HWY 130, making it easy to get anywhere! The community is close to shopping, parks, and schools!



*Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/p0RH7y0FsOY



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 5

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Cantara

YEAR BUILT: 2009



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Hard surface floors in main living areas

- Large backyard.

- Open floor plan, great for entertaining!

- Very well cared for home



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fees required.

- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **