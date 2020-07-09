All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 19 2019 at 12:35 AM

3517 Firoj Dr

3517 Firoj Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3517 Firoj Drive, Austin, TX 78660

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very well maintained, spacious home in the Pflugerville's Cantara neighborhood. Home features 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. One bedroom downstairs that would be perfect for a home office! An open floor plan on the first level makes it a great space for entertaining. The living room boasts a beautiful, large stone fireplace. Property is conveniently located between I-35 & HWY 130, making it easy to get anywhere! The community is close to shopping, parks, and schools!

*Walkthrough video tour: https://youtu.be/p0RH7y0FsOY

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 5
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Cantara
YEAR BUILT: 2009

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Hard surface floors in main living areas
- Large backyard.
- Open floor plan, great for entertaining!
- Very well cared for home

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fees required.
- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 Firoj Dr have any available units?
3517 Firoj Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3517 Firoj Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3517 Firoj Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 Firoj Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3517 Firoj Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3517 Firoj Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3517 Firoj Dr offers parking.
Does 3517 Firoj Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 Firoj Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 Firoj Dr have a pool?
No, 3517 Firoj Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3517 Firoj Dr have accessible units?
No, 3517 Firoj Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 Firoj Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3517 Firoj Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3517 Firoj Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3517 Firoj Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
