Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

Say hello to your next home! This gorgeous home is completely updated! The kitchen features brand new granite counter tops with under mount sink, and stainless steel appliances, and new backsplash! Beautiful laminate wood floors throughout the entire bottom floor! All bathroom have new granite counter tops, with vessel sinks. New light fixtures and ceiling fans. Large game room upstairs! Private backyard with deck! Community pool and park just around the corner!