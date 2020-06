Amenities

recently renovated gym pool air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd511e0082 ---- For those in the know, the South Lamar, or SoLa, neighborhood in Austin is where it?s at. And our community is smack dab in the middle of it all, offering a prime location close to the action, and beautifully upgraded apartment homes that offer the perfect blend of luxurious finishes with Austin-authentic details.