Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3501 South 1st
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:14 PM

3501 South 1st

3501 First St · No Longer Available
Location

3501 First St, Austin, TX 78704
Dawson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ac62e75079 ---- Unique Features ?Ceiling Fans ?Contemporary Fixtures ?Dishwasher ?Efficient Appliances ?Electronic Thermostat ?Faux Hardwood Floors ?Full Size W/D Hookups* ?Patio Storage Area* ?Patio/Balcony* ?Pool Side Grilling Stations ?Spacious Walk-In Closets ?Study/Den* ?Tile Backsplash* ?USB Ports* Services ?Package Service ?Wi-Fi at Pool and Clubhouse ?Laundry Facilities ?Controlled Access ?Maintenance on site ?Property Manager on Site ?Courtesy Patrol ?Renters Insurance Program ?Laundry Service ?Planned Social Activities Interior ?Business Center ?Clubhouse ?Lounge ?Coffee Bar ?Library Outdoor Space ?Sundeck ?Courtyard ?Grill ?Picnic Area Fitness & Recreation ?Fitness Center ?Cardio Machines ?Free Weights ?Pool Features ?High Speed Internet Access ?Washer/Dryer Hookup ?Air Conditioning ?Heating ?Ceiling Fans ?Cable Ready ?Framed Mirrors Kitchen ?Dishwasher ?Disposal ?Pantry ?Eat-in Kitchen ?Kitchen ?Oven ?Range ?Refrigerator ?Freezer Living Space ?Vinyl Flooring ?Dining Room ?Built-In Bookshelves ?Walk-In Closets ?Linen Closet ?Window Coverings Outdoor Space ?Balcony ?Barbecue/Grill

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 South 1st have any available units?
3501 South 1st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 South 1st have?
Some of 3501 South 1st's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 South 1st currently offering any rent specials?
3501 South 1st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 South 1st pet-friendly?
No, 3501 South 1st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3501 South 1st offer parking?
No, 3501 South 1st does not offer parking.
Does 3501 South 1st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 South 1st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 South 1st have a pool?
Yes, 3501 South 1st has a pool.
Does 3501 South 1st have accessible units?
No, 3501 South 1st does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 South 1st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 South 1st has units with dishwashers.
