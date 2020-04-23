3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities business center dog park gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in the beautiful rolling hills of Westlake near Highway 360 in the esteemed Eanes Independent school district.



Head to the state-of-the-art fitness center and melt your stress away, or utilize the full-service business center. Cool off on a blistering day in the refreshing pool or grill out with friends in the BBQ areas.



Inside youll find luxury in every corner with a full-size washer and dryer, faux-wood flooring, three-tone paint schemes, crown molding, black appliances and granite countertops!



This pet-friendly community features a dog park and fenced patio areas. Fido will love it here too!



Austin Apartments Now