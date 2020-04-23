All apartments in Austin
3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS
Last updated July 22 2019 at 8:54 AM

3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS

3500 Capital of Texas Highway · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Capital of Texas Highway, Austin, TX 78746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Live in the beautiful rolling hills of Westlake near Highway 360 in the esteemed Eanes Independent school district.

Head to the state-of-the-art fitness center and melt your stress away, or utilize the full-service business center. Cool off on a blistering day in the refreshing pool or grill out with friends in the BBQ areas.

Inside youll find luxury in every corner with a full-size washer and dryer, faux-wood flooring, three-tone paint schemes, crown molding, black appliances and granite countertops!

This pet-friendly community features a dog park and fenced patio areas. Fido will love it here too!

Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (23331)
Austin Apartments Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS have any available units?
3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS have?
Some of 3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS currently offering any rent specials?
3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS is pet friendly.
Does 3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS offer parking?
No, 3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS does not offer parking.
Does 3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS have a pool?
Yes, 3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS has a pool.
Does 3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS have accessible units?
No, 3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 CAPITAL OF TEXAS does not have units with dishwashers.
