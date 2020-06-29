All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3406 Menchaca Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3406 Menchaca Road
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:39 PM

3406 Menchaca Road

3406 Manchaca Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3406 Manchaca Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Tranquil, gated complex-just minutes to downtown & Austin Bergstrom Airport *Spacious 2 bed/2.5 bath condo w/ 2 living areas & 2 car garage*Kitchen features granite counters & stainless appliances*Sizable bedrooms, each with a private bath and walk-in closets-great layout for roommates or a home office*Private front courtyard w/ fireplace, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Location, location, location - easy access to the great shopping and dining experiences of SoLa*Welcome Home!

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closet

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 Menchaca Road have any available units?
3406 Menchaca Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 Menchaca Road have?
Some of 3406 Menchaca Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 Menchaca Road currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Menchaca Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Menchaca Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3406 Menchaca Road is pet friendly.
Does 3406 Menchaca Road offer parking?
Yes, 3406 Menchaca Road offers parking.
Does 3406 Menchaca Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Menchaca Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Menchaca Road have a pool?
No, 3406 Menchaca Road does not have a pool.
Does 3406 Menchaca Road have accessible units?
No, 3406 Menchaca Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Menchaca Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3406 Menchaca Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe 360
6804 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78750
Harmon Square
4719 Harmon Avenue
Austin, TX 78751
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
The Salado
2704 Salado St
Austin, TX 78705
Hillside Place
4821 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Amor
1200 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin