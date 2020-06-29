3406 Menchaca Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Tranquil, gated complex-just minutes to downtown & Austin Bergstrom Airport *Spacious 2 bed/2.5 bath condo w/ 2 living areas & 2 car garage*Kitchen features granite counters & stainless appliances*Sizable bedrooms, each with a private bath and walk-in closets-great layout for roommates or a home office*Private front courtyard w/ fireplace, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Location, location, location - easy access to the great shopping and dining experiences of SoLa*Welcome Home!



Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closet



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.