3401 Harmon Ave

Amenities
Community Amenities
Conference room with digital presentation capabilities
Theatre room with two 42 inch LED TVs, one 60 inch LED TV, surround sound and Blu-Ray(TM)
Car2Go parking available
Fully-equipped business center
Complimentary multi-level parking garage with controlled access
Spacious courtyard with grilling stations
Yoga and spin room
Dynamic social spaces
State-of-the-art fitness center
Gorgeously landscaped resort-style pool
Outdoor living and dining area with custom wet bar and demonstration kitchen
Enclosed bicycle parking with controlled access