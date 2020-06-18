3401 Harmon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible business center conference room carport courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room yoga

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



Oh no! You've just been bitten by a spider! But not any old omg burn down the house it's a spider kind of spider. This is more like that super power infusing kind spider that came out of some secret lab of some presumably evil corporation. But unlike that other superhero who can spin webs or punch really hard or other spider person like things, you've been granted the special power of finding the coolest apartment to live in! Imbued with a greater sense of confidence, you find yourself perusing the great and wonderful list that Craig made. And you've come upon the perfect apartment. This one, obviously!



Community Amenities



Conference room with digital presentation capabilities



Theatre room with two 42 inch LED TVs, one 60 inch LED TV, surround sound and Blu-Ray(TM)



Car2Go parking available



Fully-equipped business center



Complimentary multi-level parking garage with controlled access



Spacious courtyard with grilling stations



Yoga and spin room



Dynamic social spaces



State-of-the-art fitness center



Gorgeously landscaped resort-style pool



Outdoor living and dining area with custom wet bar and demonstration kitchen



Enclosed bicycle parking with controlled access



