All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3401 Harmon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3401 Harmon Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:00 PM

3401 Harmon Ave

3401 Harmon Avenue · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hancock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3401 Harmon Avenue, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Oh no! You've just been bitten by a spider! But not any old omg burn down the house it's a spider kind of spider. This is more like that super power infusing kind spider that came out of some secret lab of some presumably evil corporation. But unlike that other superhero who can spin webs or punch really hard or other spider person like things, you've been granted the special power of finding the coolest apartment to live in! Imbued with a greater sense of confidence, you find yourself perusing the great and wonderful list that Craig made. And you've come upon the perfect apartment. This one, obviously!

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Conference room with digital presentation capabilities

Theatre room with two 42 inch LED TVs, one 60 inch LED TV, surround sound and Blu-Ray(TM)

Car2Go parking available

Fully-equipped business center

Complimentary multi-level parking garage with controlled access

Spacious courtyard with grilling stations

Yoga and spin room

Dynamic social spaces

State-of-the-art fitness center

Gorgeously landscaped resort-style pool

Outdoor living and dining area with custom wet bar and demonstration kitchen

Enclosed bicycle parking with controlled access

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Harmon Ave have any available units?
3401 Harmon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Harmon Ave have?
Some of 3401 Harmon Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Harmon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Harmon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Harmon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3401 Harmon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3401 Harmon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Harmon Ave does offer parking.
Does 3401 Harmon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Harmon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Harmon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3401 Harmon Ave has a pool.
Does 3401 Harmon Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 3401 Harmon Ave has accessible units.
Does 3401 Harmon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 Harmon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3401 Harmon Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pointe 360
6804 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78750
Avonmora
4501 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Array
2000 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Fountain Terrace
610 W 30th St
Austin, TX 78705
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St
Austin, TX 78717
24 Flats
1515 Palma Plz
Austin, TX 78703
Short Hills South
8001 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity