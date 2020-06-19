All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3340 Harmon

3340 Harmon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3340 Harmon Avenue, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d939ed50b0 ---- Welcome to Marq Uptown Central Austin Apartments Marq Uptown provides Austin residents with the perfect combination of location, modern luxury, and convenience. Our resort-style swimming pool features a shallow water sundeck and laser-cut steel divider wall with LED lights. Chef-inspired kitchens have the features and finishes you would choose for yourself &mdash; granite slab countertops, subway or mosaic tile backsplashes, kitchen islands with butcher block counters, and pendant lighting. In addition to living in stunning Central Austin apartments, you&rsquo;ll be conveniently located close to major employers, the University of Texas, shopping, and dining. With community amenities designed to appeal to your sense of fun, you&rsquo;ll enjoy spending time in the clubhouse, which includes a resident lounge with coffee bar, theater room with 70-inch TV and surround sound, and a massage room with FX Fit Massages. Come down to the clubhouse and relax in contemporary luxury or meet friends for an impromptu shuffleboard tournament or billiards. Work out in the 24-hour fitness center, which includes a cardio theater and free weights. However you like to spend your free time, endless options await you at Marq Uptown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 Harmon have any available units?
3340 Harmon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3340 Harmon have?
Some of 3340 Harmon's amenities include granite counters, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 Harmon currently offering any rent specials?
3340 Harmon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 Harmon pet-friendly?
No, 3340 Harmon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3340 Harmon offer parking?
No, 3340 Harmon does not offer parking.
Does 3340 Harmon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3340 Harmon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 Harmon have a pool?
Yes, 3340 Harmon has a pool.
Does 3340 Harmon have accessible units?
No, 3340 Harmon does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 Harmon have units with dishwashers?
No, 3340 Harmon does not have units with dishwashers.
