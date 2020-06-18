3322 Harmon Avenue

Amenities

Apartment Amenities



Gourmet Kitchen



Granite Countertops



Subway or Mosaic Tile Backsplash



Kitchen Island With Butcher Block Counters



Pendant Lighting



Hardwood-Style Flooring



Energy Star® Whirlpool Stainless-Steel Appliances



Programmable Smart Technology Thermostats



Sleek 42" Custom Cabinets



Brushed Nickel Hardware



Valet Trash Service



Usb Charging Outlets



2" Faux-Wood Blinds



10-Foot Ceilings With 8-Foot Doors



Private Patio or Balcony



Spacious Custom Closets With Wood Shelving



In-Home Washer/dryer



Views of Downtown Austin, University of Texas, Pool, and Hill Country



Community Amenities



Professionally Managed by Cws Apartment Homes



Resort-Style Pool With Shallow Water Sundeck and Laser-Cut Steel Divider Wall With Led Lights



24-Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center With Free Weights and Cardio Theater Equipment



Yoga/pilates Studio



Access Controlled Parking Garage



Business Center With Mac & Pc Computers, Printer, and Wifi Access



Resident Lounge With Soaring Two-Story Ceilings, Coffee Bar, Kitchen, Shuffleboard and Billiards



Community Theatre Room With 70-Inch Tv and Surround Sound



Outdoor Grilling Stations



Enclosed Bicycle Parking With Controlled Access



Recycling Center



Healthy Vending Machines



Roof Top Lounge With Stunning Views of Downtown and Hill Country



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



Pet-Friendly



