3322 Harmon Avenue

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Gourmet Kitchen
Granite Countertops
Subway or Mosaic Tile Backsplash
Kitchen Island With Butcher Block Counters
Pendant Lighting
Hardwood-Style Flooring
Energy Star® Whirlpool Stainless-Steel Appliances
Programmable Smart Technology Thermostats
Sleek 42" Custom Cabinets
Brushed Nickel Hardware
Valet Trash Service
Usb Charging Outlets
2" Faux-Wood Blinds
10-Foot Ceilings With 8-Foot Doors
Private Patio or Balcony
Spacious Custom Closets With Wood Shelving
In-Home Washer/dryer
Views of Downtown Austin, University of Texas, Pool, and Hill Country
Community Amenities
Professionally Managed by Cws Apartment Homes
Resort-Style Pool With Shallow Water Sundeck and Laser-Cut Steel Divider Wall With Led Lights
24-Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center With Free Weights and Cardio Theater Equipment
Yoga/pilates Studio
Access Controlled Parking Garage
Business Center With Mac & Pc Computers, Printer, and Wifi Access
Resident Lounge With Soaring Two-Story Ceilings, Coffee Bar, Kitchen, Shuffleboard and Billiards
Community Theatre Room With 70-Inch Tv and Surround Sound
Outdoor Grilling Stations
Enclosed Bicycle Parking With Controlled Access
Recycling Center
Healthy Vending Machines
Roof Top Lounge With Stunning Views of Downtown and Hill Country
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Pet-Friendly