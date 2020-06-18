All apartments in Austin
3322 Harmon Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:00 PM

3322 Harmon Avenue

3322 Harmon Avenue · (512) 877-4008
Location

3322 Harmon Avenue, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
trash valet
yoga
Apartment Amenities

Gourmet Kitchen

Granite Countertops

Subway or Mosaic Tile Backsplash

Kitchen Island With Butcher Block Counters

Pendant Lighting

Hardwood-Style Flooring

Energy Star® Whirlpool Stainless-Steel Appliances

Programmable Smart Technology Thermostats

Sleek 42" Custom Cabinets

Brushed Nickel Hardware

Valet Trash Service

Usb Charging Outlets

2" Faux-Wood Blinds

10-Foot Ceilings With 8-Foot Doors

Private Patio or Balcony

Spacious Custom Closets With Wood Shelving

In-Home Washer/dryer

Views of Downtown Austin, University of Texas, Pool, and Hill Country

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Professionally Managed by Cws Apartment Homes

Resort-Style Pool With Shallow Water Sundeck and Laser-Cut Steel Divider Wall With Led Lights

24-Hour State-of-the-Art Fitness Center With Free Weights and Cardio Theater Equipment

Yoga/pilates Studio

Access Controlled Parking Garage

Business Center With Mac & Pc Computers, Printer, and Wifi Access

Resident Lounge With Soaring Two-Story Ceilings, Coffee Bar, Kitchen, Shuffleboard and Billiards

Community Theatre Room With 70-Inch Tv and Surround Sound

Outdoor Grilling Stations

Enclosed Bicycle Parking With Controlled Access

Recycling Center

Healthy Vending Machines

Roof Top Lounge With Stunning Views of Downtown and Hill Country

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Pet-Friendly

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

