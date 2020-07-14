Amenities

3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 Available 08/04/21 Guadalupe Square Condo! - Well-Kept 1BD/BA Guadalupe Square condominium located at Guadalupe / 34th St conveniently located near great restaurants, coffee shops, Seton, Central Market, UT, One Metro/One Express transit stops and all that the area has to offer. On site laundry and assigned covered parking in the garage. Condo features built-in smart light switches (Dimmable-voice command with Alexa), Google Nest Thermostat, closet drawer/organizer, Ring security camera, private balcony and all kitchen appliances. (Additional furnishings available). The only utility covered by tenant is electric and choice of internet/cable. Unfortunately condominium does not allow pets. Available early August 2020.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5891074)