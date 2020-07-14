All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:00 AM

3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203

3316 Guadalupe Street · No Longer Available
Location

3316 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX 78705
Heritage

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 Available 08/04/21 Guadalupe Square Condo! - Well-Kept 1BD/BA Guadalupe Square condominium located at Guadalupe / 34th St conveniently located near great restaurants, coffee shops, Seton, Central Market, UT, One Metro/One Express transit stops and all that the area has to offer. On site laundry and assigned covered parking in the garage. Condo features built-in smart light switches (Dimmable-voice command with Alexa), Google Nest Thermostat, closet drawer/organizer, Ring security camera, private balcony and all kitchen appliances. (Additional furnishings available). The only utility covered by tenant is electric and choice of internet/cable. Unfortunately condominium does not allow pets. Available early August 2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 have any available units?
3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 have?
Some of 3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 have a pool?
No, 3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 does not have a pool.
Does 3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 Guadalupe St Unit 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
