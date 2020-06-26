All apartments in Austin
3307 Hollywood Avenue

3307 Hollywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3307 Hollywood Avenue, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3307 Hollywood Avenue Available 08/01/19 Charming 1930's home in Central Austin! - *Property being fully painted; walls, ceiling, trim, doors! Wallpaper in kitchen being removed and mural painted over. Ceilings will also have pop-corn removed and will be finished with new smooth texture.* Charming 1930's home in the heart of Austin and in the Cherrywood Subdivision; short distance to great food and UT/Downtown. Enjoy spending time out on the screened in patio under the shade of the huge 200yr old trees! Lovely wood floors throughout living area and bedrooms. Kitchen has great natural light and has great view of backyard and screened in porch too. Porch at the front of the house is great place to enjoy as well. Garage in back for extra storage or cars!

(RLNE1853655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 Hollywood Avenue have any available units?
3307 Hollywood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3307 Hollywood Avenue have?
Some of 3307 Hollywood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 Hollywood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3307 Hollywood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 Hollywood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3307 Hollywood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3307 Hollywood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3307 Hollywood Avenue offers parking.
Does 3307 Hollywood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3307 Hollywood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 Hollywood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3307 Hollywood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3307 Hollywood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3307 Hollywood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 Hollywood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3307 Hollywood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
