Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

3305 Spaniel Drive

3305 Spaniel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3305 Spaniel Drive, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
3305 Spaniel Drive Available 07/10/19 Great home in Walnut Crossing (Anderson HS) - Stunning remodel right next to the Domain. No back side neighbors! Custom kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances and recessed lighting. Hand scraped wide plank laminate with oversized tile in kitchen and wet areas and carpet in bedrooms. All new trim, base, doors, fixtures, hardware, vanities, barn style door in master with garden tub that is jetted. Brand new energy efficient windows, HVAC replaced, fence, deck, top of the line landscape job!

(RLNE4138939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 Spaniel Drive have any available units?
3305 Spaniel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 Spaniel Drive have?
Some of 3305 Spaniel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 Spaniel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Spaniel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Spaniel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3305 Spaniel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3305 Spaniel Drive offer parking?
No, 3305 Spaniel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3305 Spaniel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 Spaniel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Spaniel Drive have a pool?
No, 3305 Spaniel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Spaniel Drive have accessible units?
No, 3305 Spaniel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Spaniel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 Spaniel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
