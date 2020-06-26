Amenities

3305 Spaniel Drive Available 07/10/19 Great home in Walnut Crossing (Anderson HS) - Stunning remodel right next to the Domain. No back side neighbors! Custom kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances and recessed lighting. Hand scraped wide plank laminate with oversized tile in kitchen and wet areas and carpet in bedrooms. All new trim, base, doors, fixtures, hardware, vanities, barn style door in master with garden tub that is jetted. Brand new energy efficient windows, HVAC replaced, fence, deck, top of the line landscape job!



