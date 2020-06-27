3305 Long Day Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous single story home just minutes away from the Domain and Mueller with an attached garage that fits 2 cars. Interior of this home is beautiful with a fireplace located in the living room and updates such as a nest thermostat and a ring doorbell.The kitchen is open to the living room and has has a small center island, and a stainless steel refrigerator. The master bathroom has a walk in shower, and double vanities, and a large walk in closet. The backyard has a very large built in deck and a shed which can be used for storage. Residents will have access to the community pool and playground.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.