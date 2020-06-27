3305 Long Day Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous single story home just minutes away from the Domain and Mueller with an attached garage that fits 2 cars. Interior of this home is beautiful with a fireplace located in the living room and updates such as a nest thermostat and a ring doorbell.The kitchen is open to the living room and has has a small center island, and a stainless steel refrigerator. The master bathroom has a walk in shower, and double vanities, and a large walk in closet. The backyard has a very large built in deck and a shed which can be used for storage. Residents will have access to the community pool and playground.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.