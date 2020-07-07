All apartments in Austin
3301 Elija St - B
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:14 AM

3301 Elija St - B

3301 Elija Street · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Elija Street, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move in ready! Schedule your self guided tour! Beautiful townhouse with luxurious finish outs including upgraded granite kitchen countertops, light fixtures, 42 inch white cabinets, marble/ granite vanities in master bath, garden tub, attached garage, covered patio and more!!!!! Just minutes to downtown, shopping complexes, exemplary Boone elementary school and major roads!! Minutes to whole foods, farmers market and shopping centers/ restaurants on Brodie. Apply fast & easy online today at www.texcenrealty.com. No aggressive breed dogs. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Elija St - B have any available units?
3301 Elija St - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 Elija St - B have?
Some of 3301 Elija St - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Elija St - B currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Elija St - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Elija St - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 Elija St - B is pet friendly.
Does 3301 Elija St - B offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Elija St - B offers parking.
Does 3301 Elija St - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Elija St - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Elija St - B have a pool?
No, 3301 Elija St - B does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Elija St - B have accessible units?
No, 3301 Elija St - B does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Elija St - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 Elija St - B has units with dishwashers.

