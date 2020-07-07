3301 Elija St - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Move in ready! Schedule your self guided tour! Beautiful townhouse with luxurious finish outs including upgraded granite kitchen countertops, light fixtures, 42 inch white cabinets, marble/ granite vanities in master bath, garden tub, attached garage, covered patio and more!!!!! Just minutes to downtown, shopping complexes, exemplary Boone elementary school and major roads!! Minutes to whole foods, farmers market and shopping centers/ restaurants on Brodie. Apply fast & easy online today at www.texcenrealty.com. No aggressive breed dogs. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).